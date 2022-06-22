Minister officially opens new Enniskillen Model PS

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has officially opened the new £7million Enniskillen Model Primary School.

The new build 14 class school includes a language centre, specialist rooms for special needs pupils and extensive playground areas.

Speaking at the opening ceremony today, the Minister said: “This is a great day for everyone at Enniskillen Model Primary School and the wider community in Enniskillen. The new school provides much needed, state of the art accommodation for the current pupils and future generations.

Advertisement

“This has been a significant investment worth in excess of £7million. I wish everyone associated with the school every success as they embark on a new chapter at Enniskillen Model.”

The state-of-the-art two storey building design incorporates the old District Office, which was part of the original school built in 1867.

Concluding, the Minister said: “These facilities will have a positive effect on the school community for many years to come. Teachers, staff and pupils deserve to teach and learn in modern, fit-for-purpose schools and these new facilities create a better environment for young people to learn and flourish.

“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of everyone involved in the delivery of the new build, including the school staff, Governors, consultants, contractors and officials.”

Speaking at the event, Education Authority Chair Barry Mulholland said: “This is a momentous occasion for all those involved in the school – the pupils, staff – both teaching and non-teaching, parents and governors and the Fermanagh community. Today is the culmination and the realisation of a project which I know is worthy of a great deal of praise.

“Part of the EA’s vision for education is to give our children and young people the best start in life to be the best that they can be, in a fit for purpose, modern schools estate, capable of meeting the ever-changing learning needs of our children and young people. I believe we have achieved that vision today as we look around this impressive school.”