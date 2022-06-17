Legendary writer in Enniskillen for ComicFest

ONE of the biggest names in the comic book world will be in Fermanagh this week for Enniskillen ComicFest.

Known for his work on several mega-hit franchises, such as Vertigo’s ‘Preacher’ and Marvel’s ‘The Punisher’, writer Garth Ennis is also the mind behind ‘The Boys’, which like much of his work been adapated into a successful TV show and is currently on its third season on Amazon Prime.

Mr Ennis has also worked on a wealth of other well-known titles and characters, from Batman to Spiderman, Hulk to Thor.

Originally from Belfast but now a US resident, he will be at Enniskillen ComicFest, which kicks off at St Macartin’s Catherdral Hall this weekend, to launch his new hardcover anthology, ‘Battle-Action’.

The Fermanagh event will be one of only two personal appearances he will be making in the UK to launch the anthology, the other being London, showing the esteem the Fermanagh festival is held in within the comic industry.

Featuring brand new stories from Mr Ennis, the 96-page Battle-Action special celebrates the merging of pioneering ‘Battle Picture Weekly’, which shook up the British comic world when it wsa first launched in the ‘70s, and its controversial stablemate ‘Action in Novermber 1977.’ Now more than four decades later, the anthology special unites some of the cream of British comic talent to bring their classic characters back to life.

The hardback Battle-Action anthology will be available to buy at this weekend’s ComicFest with a special ‘Ennis-killen’ variant cover, and fans will have the chance to have their copy autographed by Mr Ennis as well as veteran artists Mike Dorey, PJ Holden, Keith Burns and Patrick Goddard.

Also appearing at this year’s ComicFest will be Marvel artist Declan Shalvey who, among his body of work, illustrated the Moon Knight series which is adapted in the recent TV show, and David Hunt, who oversaw the glory days of Battle and went on to edit Eagle in the 1980’s.

2000 Ad writers Michael Carroll, Maura McHugh and Rob Williams will be there, as well as Batman and Judge Dredd artist William Simpson, also from Belfast, who was storyboard artist and designer on Game Of Thrones.

Also present will be a number of local comic creators from across the North and some fantastic new self-published, and Kickstarter backed, comics.

Enniskillen ComicFest takes place this Saturday, June 18th, from 11am-5pm. Entry is free and further details can be found on the Enniskillen ComicFest Facebook page as well as Instagram and Twitter.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007