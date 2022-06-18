Joy at a happy ending to Jenny and Noel’s fairytale

WEDDINGS can be emotional at the best of times, but for Enniskillen couple Jenny and Noel Maguire, last Friday was a particularly special day.

That’s because just over a year ago the family didn’t know if Noel would even be here, after he suffered a serious heart attack while driving in Derrylin. Thanks to the life-saving efforts of three local men and the emergency services, though, the couple’s fairytale had a happy ending after all.

Not only that, but their big day was one of three in the immediate family to take place in almost as many months, with Jenny’s son Issac now set to tie the knot with his teenage-sweetheart Zoe in July.

Jenny (nee Farrell) and Noel exchanged their vows at Enniskillen Townhall on Friday afternoon, surrounded by close family, including Jenny’s two grandsons William (four) and George (six), who gave her away.

Jenny, known for her tasty treats at Jenny’s Coffee House and Bakery in Enniskillen, told the Herald it was certainly emotional, but the overriding feeling was one of joy.

“On the morning of the wedding, before I got my make-up done, I had a good cry to myself and that was all the tears that were shed because it was a happy day,” she said.

With the wedding party joined by more family and friends for their reception at the Old Rectory and Country House in Fenagh near Ballinamore in Leitrim, there were two particularly special guests taking part in the celebrations.

Jenny explained how Noel had taken ill while driving in Derrylin and had crashed outside Pat Clarke’s garage in December 2020.

Miraculously, Pat and his two friends – Pat Flanagan and Pat McBrien – were there at the time and immediately applied first aid.

It had been Pat Flanagan who first resuscitated Noel, and both he and Pat Clarke were at the wedding on Friday.

“It would have been lovely to have the three of them there, but it was lovely to have the man who actually started the CPR on Noel,” she said. “Only for him Noel wouldn’t have been here and I wouldn’t have got marrying my sweetheart at all.”

Jenny, of course, baked their wedding cake, with the three tier chocolate-lemon-fruit creation going down a treat with guests.

As for their honeymoon, the couple – who have been together seven years after meeting at the Crowe’s Nest – won’t be going too far for now.

“My honeymoon will be in a field with cows,” she joked.

“I’m sure any farmer’s wife can relate, they don’t get on honeymoons. The cows come first! I’ll not complain too much, at least I got him up the aisle.”

