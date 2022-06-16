Girls had ‘a point to prove’ says Daly

THE delighted expression on James Daly’s face after the game said it all. The Armagh man admitted;

“The girls, I think, felt they had a point to prove after they lost to Carlow last week.

“London came out of the blocks flying but we got to grips with it.

“They couldn’t contain Eimear (Smyth), Blaithin (Bogue) did great, still carrying an ankle injury, but we definitely got to grips with them, it really showed in the second half.”

He was especially pleased with how well his side reacted to both of their goals being so quickly cancelled out by London;

