Fermanagh MS Society set for charity walk

Fermanagh MS Society set for charity walk

Posted: 10:02 am June 30, 2022

THE Fermanagh Group of the MS [Multiple Sclerosis] Society is set to embark on a fundraising 1k and 5k in Necarne on July 9.

The MS walk, an idea which stemmed from illness suffer Siobhan Allister, has raised over £90,000 for the charity.

She is hopeful that the Fermanagh community will support their fundraising efforts once again.

“As a member of the NI Council of the MS Society, I want people with MS and the MS Society to be as visible as possible in Fermanagh,” she explained.

“We provide services and support to many people locally but we also want to do more.

“We love to hear from new people and the doors of the Fermanagh group are always open.”

