Fermanagh Fleadh will have something for everyone

By Eimear McGuigan

THE upcoming Fermanagh Fleadh is an exciting event for all ages to come and enjoy traditional Irish music and celebrate our culture!

The Fleadh is being held in the quiet village of Roslea and will bring life and a positive uplift to this countryside area. It is being held in the Roslea Community Centre from the 10th to the 12th of June and is welcome for everyone to attend.

This marks the 51st Fermanagh Fleadh and there is great anticipation from all who worked hard to make this event happen for the weekend ahead.

The Fermanagh Fleadh has been interrupted due to the COVD-19 pandemic and has not been held since 2019, when it was hosted in Derrylin, so this event will allow those around the county to reconcile with family and friends. Local people of all ages will preform and this gives them an opportunity to express their love for music and for their talent to be enjoyed and celebrated.

The weekend will kick off on Friday with a celebratory concert held in the Roslea Community Centre, which will commence at 7.30pm. The following events will take place on Saturday morning at 11am with some competitions taking place in St, Tierney’s Primary School, followed by a Youth Session conducted by Martin Donohoe at 4pm in McCagues.

Later on Saturday will continue with an evening Mass ceremony for the Fleadh in St.Tierney’s Church at 7.15pm along with a 8pm singing session in the Derrygannon Hall at 8pm. Further events on Sunday include solo competitions in St, Tierneys at 10am, which will conclude with a cultural community parade to the Community Centre car park to the ‘Gig Rig’, where entertainment will continue and finalise the Fleadh weekend.

This is certainly a must go event filled with exciting activities for all the family!