Enniskillen’s eco-friendly roundabouts

THE LOCAL Council teams are not being lazy in Enniskillen and around the county at the moment, there’s actually a very good reason why some roundabouts and road verges currently look unkempt.

This week the Herald was contacted by a reader regarding what they felt was the messy state of some roundabouts in the county town, particularly on the Cherrymount Link Road.

However, while the local resident believed the reason for the scruffy state of the grass at the centre of the junction was simply lack of attention, it is in fact being left to grow as a small contribution to the fight to save our planet.

Most in Fermanagh would agree that our town gardeners do a great job of keeping the area bright and colourful during the summer months.

The fact is though, pretty as they are, perfectly manicured, prim-and-proper flower displays are not always the most beneficial to our native wildlife, particularly our little pollinating saviours.

Over the past number of years Fermanagh and Omagh Council, which recently published a highly ambitious pollinator plan, has been working with Transport NI and Ulster Wildlife to provide a better environment for our bees and butterflies by promoting the Save our Magnificent Meadows and other projects.

This includes allowing some verges, roundabouts, and other public areas that were previously cut regularly to grow wild for much of the year.

This work is the same reason motorists may have noticed an abundance of dandelions on local road verges over the spring, or patches of wildflowers on the roundabouts in question when they are in bloom.

For more information on the subject, including on the Council’s meadows projects, or if you know of an area of wildflowers growing on public land, you can contact biodiversity@fermanaghomagh.com.

