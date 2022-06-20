Arrests after police officers assaulted in Enniskillen

A man, aged in his twenties, has been arrested on suspicion of seven counts of assaulting police in Enniskillen in the early hours of his morning (Monday, June 20.)

Inspector Patton said: “Officers attended a report of a burglary in the Derrin Park area shortly before 2.30am and detained a suspect a short time later. He remains in custody at this time.

“During the course of the arrest, five officers were assaulted, sustaining injuries which required a number of them to attend hospital.

“Assaults on our officers are unacceptable and must not be tolerated as ‘part of the job’.

“As a result of this incident, the number of police on the ground in the district was reduced and it is important to note the impact this can have on our capacity regarding service delivery. However, this does not prevent or deter our officers continuing to work every day to keep people safe.

“A woman, aged in her twenties, has since been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences relating to the burglary.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 164 20/06/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/