Ulster glory would be a dream for captain Andrea

ANDREA Gordon’s rise to becoming Fermanagh captain is a surprising one.

After turning 35 years of age, Gordon, who had been a stalwart of the Derrygonnelly ladies team, was given a trial by new Fermanagh manager James Daly in October.

The Harps skipper impressed the Fermanagh manager, and not only did she get a place in the panel, but she was handed the captain’s armband in her debut season at inter-county level.

On Saturday, Gordon will lead Fermanagh in the Ulster Championship final and she says that ‘it’s unreal’ how the year has gone to date.

“I honestly never would have thought that I would be in this position and I know that I am very privileged to be here,” she beamed.

“My family have been so supportive of me and I wouldn’t be able to commit to play at this level without them.

“The team and management have all worked so hard to get ourselves into the final and I am really excited to lead the girls out on Saturday.”

For Gordon, and a large number of the Fermanagh panel, this has been their first year of competing at senior inter-county level and the first Ulster final that they have been involved in.

The tenacious defender is pleased with how relaxed and calm the ladies are ahead of the decider.

