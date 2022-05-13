Tributes paid to Enniskillen man Marius Beattie

TRIBUTES have been paid from far and near to a real gentleman.

Marius Beattie, (55), of Hillview Road, Enniskillen, died unexpectedly from a brain haemorrhage last week.

He received his early education at St Michael’s Primary School and later St Joseph’s Secondary School before taking up employment with Barnabus, and later Unipork and Kerry Foods.

In more recent years he was employed at ASDA in Enniskillen where he regularly worked in the bread department. Many ASDA customers paid tribute to the Enniskillen man recalling the times he helped them find items without hesitation.

A caring nature found Marius regularly caring for others regularly checking on elderly neighbours in Hillview.

A keen sportsman he enjoyed a variety of sports including hurling, soccer, snooker, fishing, rowing and darts, often playing in the local darts league.

He was a member of the 1990 Enniskillen Gaels hurling team which won the Fermanagh Championship.

Marius loved Lough Erne and in 1994 he again showed his charitable and caring side when he and his good friend Alan Taylor rowed from Belturbet to Belleek for charity. It took the 18 hours and they accomplished the reverse trip from Belleek to Belturbet in 1996 in just 14 hours.

Marius was also a member of St Michael’s Scout Group and during his service there spent many voluntary hours helping with the building of the Scout Centre in Enniskillen.

He was pre-deceased by his brother Martin.

He is survived by his wife Catherine, mother Peggy and siblings Seamus (Anne), Paul, Annette Sweeney (Nigel), Fergal, Oliver (Margaret).

Following Requiem Mass in St Michael’s Church, the burial was to Cross Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were by John McKeegan.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007