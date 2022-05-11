+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSWC students’ media and games exhibition in Enniskillen

SWC students’ media and games exhibition in Enniskillen

Posted: 9:30 am May 11, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

The South West College will present a special free exhibition event tomorrow night at the Erne Campus in Enniskillen, titled ‘IDENTITY.’

The visual and media arts and games exhibition has been organised to showcase the wealth of creativity and talent in the college’s media department, and has been organised by the students themselves.

“IDENTITY Visual Media Arts Exhibition will be showcasing work from gaming, film and photography students at South West College,” said one of the organisers, Jakim.

Advertisement

It will be a special evening to view creative work by the BA (HONS) media students who have worked hard over the past year to produce gaming environments, short films and photography shoots.”

He added, “Refreshments will be available on the evening and a chance to talk to all participating students about their work. Tickets are free and can be got at the through the SWC Facebook page, or on the link below.”

IDENTITY takes places tomorrow evening, Thursday, from 6.30-8.30pm in the Central Hall, on the ground floor of the Erne Campus. All are welcome.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:30 am May 11, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA