SWC students’ media and games exhibition in Enniskillen

The South West College will present a special free exhibition event tomorrow night at the Erne Campus in Enniskillen, titled ‘IDENTITY.’

The visual and media arts and games exhibition has been organised to showcase the wealth of creativity and talent in the college’s media department, and has been organised by the students themselves.

“IDENTITY Visual Media Arts Exhibition will be showcasing work from gaming, film and photography students at South West College,” said one of the organisers, Jakim.

“It will be a special evening to view creative work by the BA (HONS) media students who have worked hard over the past year to produce gaming environments, short films and photography shoots.”

He added, “Refreshments will be available on the evening and a chance to talk to all participating students about their work. Tickets are free and can be got at the through the SWC Facebook page, or on the link below.”

IDENTITY takes places tomorrow evening, Thursday, from 6.30-8.30pm in the Central Hall, on the ground floor of the Erne Campus. All are welcome.