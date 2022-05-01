Share Village launches relaxing yoga retreat

AS IT continues to expand on its ever-growing list of activities, Share Discovery Village is launching a new yoga relaxation retreat this month.

Aimed at those who may need to take some time out of their busy schedule to “rest, relax and restore this spring”, the two-day New Beginnings Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat takes place at the busy holiday centre outside Lisnaskea from May 20th-22nd.

Located on the shores of the tranquil upper lough, Share sits on a 60-acre site and is a fully accessible residential activity centre which offers everyone the chance for an unforgettable experience. The entire site and its activities are accessible to people with disabilities, and with so much on offer there is something to suit everyone in the family.

It’s not just a haven for holiday makers, though, with it activities and facilities – including its popular pool – open to everyone in the local community.

In recent years, Share has been continually expanding its offering, including open Fermanagh’s first ice rink last winter.

This latest offering by the centre is part of that expansion of activities.

The retreat is open to everyone and suitable for all levels. With prices starting at £249 per person sharing, those taking part will enjoy two nights bed and breakfast, two evening meals, two Vinyasa Flow sessions, two Yin Yoga sessions, two guided mindfulness sessions, an optional stand-up paddle board session and an optional wall climbing session.

Day delegates can enjoy the restorative retreat for £160.

