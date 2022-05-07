Second candidate elected in Fermanagh South Tyrone

Former UUP leader has been elected on the sixth count for Fermanagh South Tyrone.

Mr Elliott, who is a former MP and MLA, benefited greatly from transfers from his party colleague, outgoing MLA Rosemary Barton, who was eliminated from the count before the end of counting last night.

Mr Elliott told the Herald today’s victory was “bitter sweet” as it came following his colleague and friend had been unsuccessful, but said he was heartened to see the UUP had significantly increased its vote locally.

There are three candidates still to be elected here, with two left to be eliminated.

The remaining candidates are Aine Murphy and Colm Gildernew for Sinn Fein, Deborah Erskine and Paul Bell for the DUP , and Adam Gannon for the SDLP.

While nothing is certain yet, indications from here at the count centre are that Paul Bell and Adam Gannon will be eliminated in the next couple of counts, which will mean Aine Murphy, Colm Gildernew and Deborah Erskine will retain their seats.