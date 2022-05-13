+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Robinson says they're ready to break the 'hoodoo'
Kesh manager Scott Robinson

Robinson says they’re ready to break the ‘hoodoo’

Posted: 2:02 pm May 13, 2022
By Katrina Brennan
IN his third season at the helm at Connolly Park, NFC Kesh manager Scott Robinson is still searching for silverware and he’s very hopeful that they’ll finally break the “hoodoo” on Friday night against Enniskillen Rangers.

“I was brought in to try to win them a trophy, they haven’t won a trophy in 20 years, for me that is a disgrace. They were so unlucky a few years ago not to win the league, they were pipped on the last day.

“The reason I took the job, I looked it up, I didn’t just say, ‘aye, I’ll do it’, and when I saw they hadn’t won a trophy in that time I was like ‘wow, this can’t be right’. As a manager you have to have a goal too, you have to have something to suck you into it and believe.”

