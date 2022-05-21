Refugee group hosting men’s health day in Enniskillen

The ERANO refugee support group, which helps those who are newcomers to the local area, is holding a special Men’s Health and Wellness Day at Fermanagh House in Enniskillen.

The event takes place this Monday, May 23rd, from 11am- 2pm at Fermanagh House, is aimed at letting men, especially those who are new to the area, know what services are available locally.

There will be a number of local professionals and organisations on hand at the drop-in style event with advice and support, covering a wide range of issues such as physical and mental health, anxiety and sleep management, recruitment and training advice, prostate health, healthy eating and personal training, and advice on stopping smoking. There will also be a local Men’s Shed representative, while attendees can also get a free health check, including blood pressure and blood sugar checks.

The ERANO refugee support group will, of course, be there to help too.

Initially set up with funding from the National Lottery’s community fund to help those fleeing the conflict in Syria and now assisting those coming to the Fermanagh and Omagh area from Ukraine, the volunteer-run group has been growing from strength to strength recently.

ERANO stands for ‘Empowering Refugees and Newcomers’ and covers the Fermanagh and Omagh area, and beyond.

Offering refugees and newcomers a wide range of support services, and helping educate and empower those new to the area, Monday’s information day is the latest in a series of various events organised by the group.

For more information call the ERANO office, which is based in Omagh, on 07912751495 or 07912751495.