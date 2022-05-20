Quigley a ‘major doubt’ for Tailteann Cup game against

Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly is first and foremost happy to know who their opposition is in just over a week’s time. To be drawn against Longford, away from home, will be a tough challenge though;

“It’s a tough draw. Our past history with Longford, it’s always a competitive fixture. There’s been draws and one point victories. It’s a tough one, especially in Longford but we’re just glad to have a key focus and a challenge.”

The last time the two sides met, Fermanagh relied heavily on the scoring prowess of Sean Quigley who scored 2-03, but Donnelly says the Roslea man is a major doubt for the Tailteann Cup first round match, on the weekend of May 28/29;

Advertisement

“Sean carried an injury into the Tyrone game for three or four weeks before it. Sean has been battling with issues, so he will be a major doubt for the game.”

Quigley has a groin injury known as osteitus pubis and would be a huge loss for Fermanagh if he can’t feature against Longford. He is the Erne men’s top scorer and Donnelly says, as things stand he probably won’t play a part in that game.

While the Brookeborough remains unhappy with the formatting of the new Tailteann Cup and the Northern and Southern sections, he is putting his views to one side, as they turn their attention to Longford;

“While I don’t agree with it, it’s something we’re not going to overly focus on. I find it a really strange call by the GAA, they’re saying it’s logistics and travel and saving people money but I don’t really think that comes into account. People will travel, supporters will travel and the fact it would’ve brought up fresh pairings, would’ve been the most refreshing thing about mixing it up. But, it is what it is, we’re still looking forward to the competition, that’ll not take away from it, we just have to get on with it.”

Fermanagh had a challenge game against Donegal last Saturday evening in Convoy and Donnelly says “it went well”. The teams played three 30 minutes against “real high quality opposition” with Donnelly saying the Tir Chonaill side were almost at full strength for periods of the game.