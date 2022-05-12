Khan says victory would be ‘special’

SHOULD Enniskillen Rangers win on Friday night, it won’t be Nathan Khan’s first Mulhern Cup. Back in 2011 the Enniskillen man was part of the Ballinamallard Utd Reserves team that beat Tummery on penalties. His memories of that occasion are not entirely what you might expect;

“It was an amazing day but the main memory I have from it is actually missing the penalty in the penalty shootout. It’s not a great memory” he laughs, “but it was an amazing experience, it was the first thing I’ve ever won at senior level and to win it in a penalty shootout, it was a great feeling.”

Over a decade later, Khan, who signed for Rangers back in 2019 says;

“The last couple of years with Covid has been very stop-start, this was the first full season. To be honest we’re a bit disappointed with how the league campaign ended. We got knocked out of the Junior Cup by Tummery, after extra time, which was again quite disappointing.

“After that, our full focus went to the Mulhern and thankfully we’ve progressed now to the final and we’ve just one more game. Everyone has been working hard and hopefully we can get over the line and get the silverware at the end.”

If he can get his hands on the trophy, it would be a treasured moment to share with his three-and-a -half month old baby, Milo.

“It’s been an amazing year, he was born in January, it’s been a learning curve but it’s the best feeling. Hopefully he’ll be able to make it to the final.

“I won it in 2011 but to win it and have him there would make it so special, fingers crossed it happens.”

Milo’s mummy , well known country singer, Lisa McHugh will also be at Ferney Park to support her fiancé and while Khan confesses that Lisa isn’t a massive football fan she did attend their quarter final game against Enniskillen Town and their recent semi final victory against Magheraveely, adding “hopefully they’ll bring a bit more luck to the final as well.”

