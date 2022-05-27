Kerr names his Fermanagh & Western select squad

THE Fermanagh and Western representative squad for Saturday’s game against Sligo/Leitrim District League has been named.

Manager, Michael Kerr, has named a formidable 18 man squad that includes Player of the Year Ryan Campbell, Mulhern Cup winning captain Jason Keenan and Tummery Athletic league winning player-manager, Ryan Hanna.

On Monday night, the Fermanagh and Western side played Monaghan United at the Ball Range in a friendly match. Kerr’s side won the game 3-2 and it gave a flavour of what’s to come at the weekend;

“It’s enjoyable to see some of the best players in the Fermanagh and Western playing so well together.

“The squad that’s there is really, really, top quality. From chatting the players we were just saying it just shows the strength and depth of the Fermanagh and Western league.”

18 players were used against Monaghan and Kerr is excited by the prospect of getting one over on near neighbours Sligo/Leitrim, a team that includes former Ballinamallard United players Gary Armstrong and Niall Brennan.

“All of the players, playing on Saturday, don’t like losing and if they can go on Saturday and put in a performance like they’re capable off, I’ve absolutely no doubt we’ll get the right result. Their attitude and application in the two sessions that we have had with them has been absolutely top quality.

“I always want to win and it’ll be the same on Saturday, we’ll be going up to Sligo with the full intentions of winning, not just to take part in this game.”

Kerr, who stepped away from management at the beginning of the season, having guided Enniskillen Rangers to three Irish Junior Cups, says when the opportunity to manage this select team along, he couldn’t refuse;

