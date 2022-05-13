Jones hoping to end on a high

WHAT a way it would be to go out. On Friday evening, NFC Kesh’s leading goal scorer of all time will play his last game for the club. Mark Jones started playing for Kesh when he was a 17 year-old. Twenty-four years later and Jones is calling time on a career which saw him score over 500 goals for the club.

To finish with a win and some silverware would be a fitting tribute to a man who has given so much to Kesh;

“That’s the way you want to go out. It would mean a lot. I’ve been at it a long time and I haven’t managed to do it yet, so to do it in the last game would be special enough now, wouldn’t it?”

Advertisement

Back in 2002 when Kesh last won the Mulhern Cup, ironically, Jones was playing with the club but was deemed ineligible to partake in cup competitions for five years, as per the rules, following his involvement with Newry City in the Mid Ulster Cup.

Instead he watched on that day and has fond memories of the occasion;

“The crowds in Kesh when we came back, the street was full of people. It was a big day to be honest.”

With 90 minutes of football standing between Jones and that elusive Mulhern Cup, the talented attacking player believes that this is their best chance, given the players they have at their disposal;

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition