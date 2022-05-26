Injury woes for Fermanagh ahead of the Longford game

It’s been six long weeks since the Tyrone defeat but on Saturday, Kieran Donnelly and his team have a chance to turn this summer into a positive as they embark on their Tailteann Cup journey.

The Erne men make the trip to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park in Longford for a 5.30pm throw in, no easy task at the best of times but it has been made incredibly more difficult given the injuries in Donnelly’s squad.

Team captain Declan McCusker picked up a hamstring injury last Tuesday week, and while doubt was cast over Garvan Jones who rolled his ankle in training last week, Donnelly says he will be okay.

“Decky will struggle to make it, he has a chance but it will be touch and go. He’ll not train Tuesday night (last night) and potentially he might do a wee bit on Thursday but he has missed two weeks training.”

Sean Quigley did train last Sunday, but Donnelly says “ he trained a very small amount,” adding, “we have to see how he responds to that. We’ll have to wait until the end of the week to see what his contribution will be but he still is a major doubt, unfortunately.”

Fermanagh have had a couple of challenge games since the Tyrone match, London came to Brewster Park and Fermanagh travelled to Convoy for a game with Donegal. For all the planning and preparation though, injuries have been unforeseen setbacks for Donnelly;