Fermanagh’s favourite beaches get seals of approval

THERE is plenty of good news for local beach lovers, with Fermanagh’s favourite summer seaside spots given the prestigious Blue Flag seal of approval.

The news Bundoran, Rossnowlagh, Murvagh, Fintra and Rosses Point have all retained their Blue Flag status this year has been welcomed locally, coming just a week after the same beaches were deemed to have the cleanest bathing waters in Ireland.

Cllr Michael McMahon, who represents south Donegal but is originally from Belleek, said the fact the flag would be flying over the beaches again this year was a tribute to the hard work of all those involved in maintaining the popular beach to such high standards.

“[It] is a testament to the work of council staff and I would like to thank them sincerely for their efforts in ensuring the retention of the flag here in Bundoran and across the county,” said Cllr McMahon.

Bundoran tourism officer Shane Smyth said the Blue Flag was one of the world’s most recognised eco-labels, and Bundoran’s main beach had been passed as fully compliant with water quality and the other stringent testing for the high standards required to be awarded the flag, which will now fly from the beginning of bathing season on June 1st.

“Bathers visiting Main Beach can be assured of the water quality and standards that are expected at a Blue Flag beach,” he said.

“We are also delighted to see the return of the diving board for this season which will be installed at the start of June in coordination with the lifeguards coming on duty.”

The Blue Flag awards, which were announced last Friday, come just a week after a report from the southern Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) deemed Rossnowlagh, Bundoran and Murvagh all to have ‘excellent’ bathing water quality.

Slightly further afield, Fintra, Streedagh and Rosses Point have also been deemed as ‘excellent.’ However, Mullaghmore, which has had issues with farming run off in the past, was deemed only to be ‘sufficient.’

In the EPA’s 2021 bathing water quality report, most beaches in Ireland met the minimum standard, while 78 percent were deemed to be excellent, marking an improvement across the board.

