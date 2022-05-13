Excitment for Fermanagh TEDx event

By Rebecca McGirr

Enniskillen is soon set to host its first ever TEDx event which is expected to bring local and international attention to the lakeland county.

The event has been brought to Fermanagh for the first time by local woman, Emma Weaver who has previously given two TED x talks.

A TED x event is organised by volunteers from a local community and speakers, both live and on video present well informed ideas with the goal of sparking conversation, connection and community.

Emma, who is a native of Enniskillen, CEO of Mental Wealth International and a published author explained why she wanted to bring this event to Enniskillen.

She said, “I had helped out with other TED events across the north of Ireland and I just thought why not bring this to Enniskillen because Fermanagh is a beautiful place and the people are so welcoming, I really felt it was a fitting global stage.”

“This has been a passion project of mine, and this event is about supporting both local and international people to use their voice and have their ideas shared around the world. I applied for the application and it is a very rigorous and robust process you have to go through to acquire a TED licence, it took a few months to get and I was granted it towards the end of last year from TED.”

Emma explained that the theme for this TED x event is “Be The Change” and both local and international speakers will be attending.

“We have both local and international speakers so for local people we have Laurie McCusker, Director of Fermanagh Trust who will talk about society and how things need to change, Brianna McAteer and she talks about food, other local speakers will include local nurse Wendy Shannon and Rosie Keaney who is an author and business coach.”

She explained that the TED x event will help to attract international visitors from across the globe to Fermanagh, adding to it as a tourist hotspot.

“I have people coming from Australia, France, across the UK, all different parts of Ireland and they are coming to stay the week, they aren’t just popping into the TED event, they are interested in seeing what Fermanagh has to offer.”

“Also, some of the local businesses have really got behind this and have been really supportive and sponsored the event and these businesses are going to be across the global stage,Enniskillen is going to be well involved and really well received globally with this event.”

The TED x event will take place at the Ardhowen on June 9th and the event will be hosted by Sarah Travers.

