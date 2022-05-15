Enniskillen transport firm brings supplies to Ukraine

A1 Transport, a local lorry firm from Enniskillen, has returned Fermanagh after bringing a field kitchen chef and essential supplies to Ukraine to help in the humanitarian crisis.

Since the war in Ukraine began, A1 Transport has been bringing goods and essential supplies to and from the country, with many of the supplies collected and raised by The Rotary Club of Enniskillen.

A spokesperson for The Rotary Club of Enniskillen said that they were ‘relieved’ that the A1 Transport vehicle and crew had returned back to Fermanagh.

“A relief to hear that A1 Transport driver Krzysztof Czerwinski and lorry are safe and heading back to Fermanagh having delivered Andrius Zubernis’ field kitchen and supplies into Ukraine where the war continues.”

The spokesperson went on to explain that The Rotary Club of Enniskillen has financially supported the Dungannon chef in his work in setting up the field kitchen.

“Aidrius [Zubernis] is putting his skills to use from the war zone in Lviv distributing 500 to 1,500 meals a day to civilians in the country, Kyiv or wherever it is needed.”

Jisbinder Sembhi, a member of the A1 Transport crew, said that the delivery, which was their third journey to Ukraine, was ‘the most concerning trip to date.’

He went on to say that they were, “very happy that the supplies have reached their destination for the benefit of people in the greatest need.”

