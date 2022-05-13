Coulter says the team is ‘hungry’ for Mulhern Cup glory

ELEVEN years ago, Enniskillen Rangers’ player-manager, Neil Coulter, was in the exact same ‘boat’. Looking forward to a Mulhern Cup final, the only difference being he was player-manager with Ballinamallard United back then.

Coulter helped the Mallards overcome Tummery Athletic, beating them 5-4 on penalties and he’ll be looking for the same outcome this Friday evening when his Rangers’ team take on NFC Kesh in the all-Fermanagh decider.

Recalling that memorable day in 2011, Coulter says;

“It was a really, really great feeling, surrounded by all the players and the management was terrific.”

And the 39 year old will be hoping that his experience both on the line and on the field of play will pay dividends on Friday night;

