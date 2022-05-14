Corrigan wins three gold medals for Queen’s University

KINAWLEY man Ross Corrigan is going from strength to strength on the water. Following on from his silver medal success at the World Under 23 Championships in the Czech Republic last year, Corrigan was once again in the medals at the British University Championships in Nottingham.

The 23 year old was representing Queen’s University, Belfast, in the Men’s Championship singles, doubles and quad and took gold in all three events. This event features the creme de la creme of university rowers in the UK and Ireland. So to take three gold is unprecedented;

“I was delighted with how it went, I kind of had it easy enough most of the way. I had pretty convincing leads in both the single and the double, then the quad was a wee bit rough and ready because I hadn’t really trained in it much and it was a wee bit tighter. It was good to get the three gold medals, I’m pretty sure nobody has done that before, so that was the cool side of it for me.”

Advertisement

Corrigan is currently in the middle of his final year exams of his chemical engineering course but once they’re completed, that aspect of his life is going to be parked while his sole focus is placed on rowing, with the 2024 Paris Olympics looming largely in the background.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition