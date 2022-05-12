Cleenish plan inspires new Cuilcagh heritage project

The Cuilcagh to Cleenish heritage plan has inspired the new Council-led project at Cuilcagh and Slieve Anierin.

A NEW cross-border project has been launched exploring the heritage of Cuilcagh and the Slieve Anierin Uplands.

The Cuilcagh and Slieve Anierin Project is a short series of activities aimed at recognising and highlighting the valuable natural, built, historical and cultural heritage of this unique cross-border area.

The project will engage with local experts on a range of topics including the industrial heritage of iron making, rare species, plants and habitats, prehistoric Atlantic rock art and the planned bi-centenary events in the area for the 1834 Ordnance Survey of Ireland.

The project has been inspired by the recently developed Heritage Legacy Delivery Plan by the Cuilcagh to Cleenish: A Great Place (C2C) Project.

That project will focus on a range of co-designed activities including talks, guided walks and events with communities around the Cuilcagh and Slieve Anierin Uplands in Fermanagh, Cavan and Leitrim including Florencecourt, Glangevlin, Arney, Dowra, Ballinaglera, Ballinamore, Belcoo, Blacklion and Drumshanbo.

Local coordinator for the Cuilcagh and Slieve Anierin Project, Barney Devine, said the Cuilcagh to Cleenish project had led to a lot of heritage activity within the local community and this new initiative would further enhance engagement on both sides of the border.

It is a wonderful opportunity to explore and appreciate the natural, cultural, built and archaeological heritage of the area through an exciting variety of projects and events involving local heritage experts within communities,” said Mr Devine.

The first event in the Project was a free-of-charge heritage talk by local geologist and caver John Kelly who will share his knowledge on ‘The Iron Makers’ – looking at the environmental, commercial and cultural impact and legacy of iron-making around the mountains.

The Project is led by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark and Collaborative Action for the Natura Network (CANN) Project.

The CANN Project is funded by the EU’s INTERREG VA Programme, through the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) to the tune of €9.4 million and is working with 11 partners to deliver conservation targets across Northern Ireland, the border region of Ireland and western Scotland. The CANN project is also match-funded by the Department of Agriculture.

To find out more about the project, including specific information on events and community initiatives please contact Barney Devine at barneydevine@gmail.com or on 07734847470.