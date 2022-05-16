Bus strike suspended following last ditch talks

THE PLANNED bus strike that was set to see all services in Fermanagh cancelled for a week starting tomorrow has been called off after Translink offered workers a new pay deal.

Union GMB said, “as a gesture of goodwill”, the strike was being suspended until its members had a chance to vote on the new offer.

Drivers, cleaners and shunters across the North had been due to walk out for seven days in mass strike that was expected to bring public transport to a standstill.

However today, Monday May 1th, Translink made a revised pay deal. GMB said it was now preparing a ballot of its members on the deal.

Peter Macklin, GMB regional organiser, said, “After last ditch talks, Translink workers now have a revised pay offer.

“As a gesture of goodwill, industrial action has been suspended until workers have voted on the new offer.

“If they accept it, the strikes would be cancelled completely.”

However, Mr Macklin said if members turned down the deal, GMB would meet with them “immediately to discuss new strike dates.”