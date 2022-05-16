+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineBus strike suspended following last ditch talks
Translink Goldliner Free Wifi

Bus strike suspended following last ditch talks

Posted: 4:57 pm May 16, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THE PLANNED bus strike that was set to see all services in Fermanagh cancelled for a week starting tomorrow has been called off after Translink offered workers a new pay deal.

Union GMB said, “as a gesture of goodwill”, the strike was being suspended until its members had a chance to vote on the new offer.

Drivers, cleaners and shunters across the North had been due to walk out for seven days in mass strike that was expected to bring public transport to a standstill.

Advertisement

However today, Monday May 1th, Translink made a revised pay deal. GMB said it was now preparing a ballot of its members on the deal.

Peter Macklin, GMB regional organiser, said, “After last ditch talks, Translink workers now have a revised pay offer.

“As a gesture of goodwill, industrial action has been suspended until workers have voted on the new offer.

“If they accept it, the strikes would be cancelled completely.”

However, Mr Macklin said if members turned down the deal, GMB would meet with them “immediately to discuss new strike dates.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:57 pm May 16, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA