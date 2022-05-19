Another rural blow as Clogher bank set for closure

It’s been a bad fortnight for rural banking, with the Ulster Bank in Clogher confirmed today as the latest branch set for closure.

Last week Danske Bank announced four of its branches would be closing in September, including in Fivemiletown. Today Ulster Bank it would be closing nine branches, also in September, including Clogher.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind,” said an Ulster Bank spokesman.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

Local MLA said today’s announcement was another huge body blow to the area.

“There appears to be a general run-down of face-to-face banking services within the financial world,” he said.

“The announcement that the Ulster Bank in Clogher will close in October this year is a huge blow to customers in the Clogher Valley area. This decision has been close behind the declaration just late last week that the Danske Bank in Fivemiletown is set to close.

“Instead of providing a wider range of banking opportunities for customers local banks are reducing the options available to the public. While I accept that mobile and online transactions are increasing there are many members of the public who do not use those services and rely on the bank counter facilities.

“This certainly gives the impression of the big beasts of the financial industry deserting the local communities.”