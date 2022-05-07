+44 (0)28 6632 2066
All five candidates elected in Fermanagh South Tyrone

Posted: 7:18 pm May 7, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

That’s a wrap the Fermanagh South Tyrone count here at the Magherafelt count centre!

After a long wait, the final three candidates in Fermanagh South Tyrone have all been elected on the final round of counting.

In what was certainly Sinn Fein’s day, both Aine Murphy and Colm Gildnernew have retained their seats in the Assembly.

They join their party colleague Jemma Dolan, who topped the poll yesterday after the party polled very strongly across the constituency.

The DUP’s Deborah Erskine was also elected in the last round of counting for FST in this year’s Assembly election retaining the seat she was co-opted on in place of former First Minster Arlene Foster.

While it was close between her and her party colleague Paul Bell at one stage, in the end transfers helped the Clabby woman over the line.

Mr Bell became the final candidate to be eliminated from the running, after the SDLP’s Adam Gannon was eliminated on the seventh count.

For full coverage, including reaction to and analysis of the results, pick up this Wednesday’s Fermanagh Herald.

Posted: 7:18 pm May 7, 2022
