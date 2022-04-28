Steamin’ May Day weekend at Shanes Castle Steam Rally

A SUPERB two days of entertainment is guaranteed at this year’s Shanes Castle May Day Steam Rally on Sunday 1 and Monday 2 May, from 10am to 5pm daily.

This year’s Rally features all our traditional favourites and some special extras. Expect a great line-up of steam and traction engines, including special guest ‘Mick’s Mac’ from England.

There will be 700 exhibits, including steam rollers and traction engines, vintage cars, motorbikes, tractors, threshers and commercial vehicles.

Enjoy the arena entertainment, steam engine rides, ‘Punch and Judy’ magic, petting farms, craft market, autojumble and the thrilla-minute fairground, together with great food, drink and facilities, including the AccessOLoo accessible restroom.

This year, in addition to sponsorship by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Tourism NI, the Steam Rally is delighted to welcome Castlewood Holiday Park as an event sponsor. Part of Blair Holiday Parks, Portrush, Castlewood will open in Antrim later this year, but you can preview the static caravans at the rally.

Hugo Duncan



The Hugo Duncan roadshow will broadcast from the Rally on the Monday, wrapped around by Connor Phillips and Lynette Fay, for a complete BBC Radio Ulster Day out.

New attractions for 2022 include guided tours of the old castle grounds and graveyard and the new ‘Rarely Seen’ marquee, a mini museum of steam.

On Sunday night, the Rally welcomes Irish country star, Paul Kelly (of ‘Cut the Grass’ fame) and his band for an evening performance, supported by The Rogues.

Visitors on Sunday have free entry to the show and non-visitors must buy evening tickets on the Steam Rally website.

Buy tickets at www.shanescastlesteamrally.co.uk (tickets are also available at the gates). Catch Steam Rally news on Facebook.