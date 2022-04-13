Quigley hoping to spoil the party

HE may not be a secret weapon but he’s undoubtedly on Fermanagh’s frontline when it comes to scoring. The Roslea Shamrocks man is Ulster’s top marksman this season, amassing a seriously impressive 5-37 across the National League and McKenna Cup campaigns.

Outscoring the Paddy McBrearty, Darren McCurry and Rian O’Neill’s of this world, to name but a few, the weight of expectation lies heavily on Quigley’s shoulders this weekend.

Tyrone managers, Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan will know his threat too and Quigley will undoubtedly get ‘special attention’ on Saturday evening, but he brushes off the notion that he’ll be a marked man.

“Any day you go out, you go out with the realisation that you’re going to be marked, it’s probably no different than any other game. We know what we have to do and I just have to try my best to counteract that whatever way I can.

“I honestly don’t think Tyrone will be too concerned about Fermanagh in general, or any of our players. They’ll come down with a mentality of, just get the job done.”

It could be one of two players that picks up Fermanagh’s sharpshooter but the laid back Roslea man is not getting bogged down in the tactics Tyrone go with;

“The choices aren’t great,” he quips, “between Ronan McNamee and Padraig Hampsey, you see either of them coming to you, you know you’re in for a battle. I’m not overly concerned with who marks me, that’s for them to worry about.

“They’ll be worried about Ciaran Corrigan, Darragh McGurn, Ryan Lyons. They’ll have their stall set out on who they’re marking. I’ll just concentrate on my own game and my own performance and what we’re going to bring to it.”

