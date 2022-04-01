‘Massive’ game for hurlers

Rory O'Donnell provides Ryan Bogue a towel to dry his stick before a free due to the heavy downpour

FERMANAGH hurling captain Ryan Bogue says Saturday’s Division 3B league final against Longford is “massive” for the improvement of the team and for hurling in the county.

“Playing games against better teams is the only way you improve” says the Tempo man, adding, “The group is probably at the right age profile now to make the step up. We were beaten by Louth in the league decider last year and maybe it was a year too early for us.”

Having won all four of their league matches so far, Bogue says;

“We’ve proved we’re good enough, winning four from four. It all comes down to Saturday night. It’s a big game. We set out at the start of the league to get promoted, that was our main aim this year and see what happens in the Nicky Rackard after that. We are where we want to be but on Saturday night if you don’t win, you’re still down there next year. “

The game is a winner takes all match and Bogue knows it won’t be easy. Longford has shown they are a quality side too, having only been beaten once in the league, by Fermanagh back in February. Bogue is anticipating another close encounter;

“I’d imagine it’s going to be a pure dogfight. It’s just going to take so much hard work. We need to get the ball in to our front six as quick as possible and keep out any goals. We were probably disappointed against Leitrim, we conceded a couple of goals and could’ve conceded more only Mark Curry made a couple of saves.

