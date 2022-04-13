Jack and Grace revealed as most popular baby names

JACK and Grace have been revealed as the most popular baby names in the North last year.

This is one of the findings of the Baby Names 2021 statistics published today by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

The statistics show Grace has held the top spot as the most popular girls’ name since 2018, and has appeared in the top 3 most popular names for 16 consecutive years. Jack was last number 1 in 2014 after 12 consecutive years at the top, and has appeared in the top 3 most popular boys’ name since 2000.

Advertisement

In terms of boys’ names, Noah, which actually shared the top spot with James in 2018 before falling to 3rd place in 2019 and 2020, was a close second to the most popular name Jack. James (which held the top spot for 6 consecutive years between 2015 and 2020) followed in third position.

Leo joined the boys’ top 10 in 2021 for the first time since 2018. Within the boys’ top 100, the highest climbers in popularity between 2020 and 2021 were Seth, Conall and Sonny. Some of the less common names given to baby boys in 2021 were Americano, Apollo, Bently, Harlem, Jet, Napoleon and Sunny.

For baby girls, Grace has taken the top spot for the fourth year running, and this is the 16th consecutive year it has appeared in the top 3. Emily remained the second most popular girls’ name in 2021, holding this spot for the last four consecutive years, and Fiadh was in 3rd place after entering the top 10 for the first time in 2020.

Within the girls’ top 100, the highest climbers in popularity between 2020 and 2021 were Abbie, Callie, and Mya.

Compared with boys, a greater number of girls’ names have held the top spot since the reporting of first names began in 1997. Some of the less common names given to baby girls in 2021 were Blessing, Bluebell, Destiny, Dove, Fleur, Journie, Life, Precious, Serenity.

Birth registrations in 2021 included 929 baby names that had not been used before. Blockbuster movies, popular television series, current celebrities and memorable places continue to appear to be influencing factors for some parents.

Top 10 baby names in Northern Ireland, 2021

Advertisement

Boys:

Jack – 193 Babies

Noah – 191 Babies

James – 173 Babies

Charlie – 155 Babies

Oliver – 131 Babies

Theo – 119 Babies

Leo – 117 Babies

Cillian – 116 Babies

Finn – 115 Babies

Harry – 114 Babies

Girls:

Grace – 182 Babies

Emily – 150 Babies

Fiadh – 149 Babies

Olivia – 148 Babies

Isla – 138 Babies

Sophie – 128 Babies

Aoife – 122 Babies

Ella – 111 Babies

Anna – 106 Babies

Sophia – 102 Babies

You can find out more about these names and others on NISRA’s interactive dashboard which facilitates name searches by rank, number of babies registered with that name, meaning and origin. The dashboard is available via a link on the main baby names web page.