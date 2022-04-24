Genuine Ciaran respected everyone

TRIBUTES from all over Fermanagh and Tyrone have been paid to a young footballer who died after a long four year battle with cancer.

Ciaran McBride, known to his friends as ‘Rosco’ of Keeran Road, Keeran, Irvinestown, passed away at his home.

Ciaran, who played for Irvinestown Wanderers all his life was part of the Irish Junior Cup winning squad of 2001 and captained the Junior Cup winning side in 2004.

The talented and well liked sportsman also played for Irvinestown GAA club.

One highly respected community leader in the town said, his long illness and untimely death left an irreplaceable void within local sporting and community life in the area.

“There is no doubt Ciaran was born to be a massive sports star and a leader. He played an active role full of enthusiasm in his schools days at St Paul’s Primary School and St Mary’s College,” he said.

“During his years in Irvinestown Youth Club in Bawnacre Centre he was a prolific prizewinner with memorable performances in winning numerous competitions and events at inter youth club activities in Fermanagh and beyond.

“When Irvinestown Wanderers Football Club created history in 2004 in being the first Fermanagh & Western club to win the prestigious Irish Junior Cup for a second time Ciaran was the proud inspirational captain that led the victorious team. He was also a member of the 2001 Junior Cup winning team.

“Above all, Rosco, (as he was affectionately known), will be best remembered as a genuine and supportive role model full of charm and humour who respected everyone.”

Also paying tribute to Ciaran the Wanderers club said in a statement, “An extremely talented and aggressive centre half, Ciaran, known as Rosco, began his playing career for the Reserves at a young age in the early ‘90s under the guidance of first John McNulty and then Ted Maye.

“His performances meant he was very quickly drafted into the first team here he was ever present until a knee injury cut his career short. When Rosco crossed the white line you knew what you got, 100% commitment, and he was also the best trainer at the club.”

Irvinestown GAA also expressed its sadness at his passing offering their sympathy to his family.

He is survived by his wife Hayley and daughter Tess.

He also leaves his parents Gerry and Eileen and siblings Martin (Edel), Elaine (Darragh), Joanne (Stephen) and Gerard.

Following Requiem Mass at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, burial was to the adjoining cemetery.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007