Garda release short statement following Quinn search

The Garda have released a short statement following the search of Sean Quinn’s home in Co. Cavan. Mr Quinn is a former billionaire and once Ireland’s richest man.
The spokesperson said, “Gardaí based in the Cavan/ Monaghan Garda Division carrying out an ongoing criminal investigation into alleged criminal activity in Cavan and wider border region have today executed a search warrant issued by a District Court Judge under the Section 10 of the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1997, at a domestic residence in County Cavan.
“No arrests have been made at this time.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere