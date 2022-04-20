Garda release short statement following Quinn search

The Garda have released a short statement following the search of Sean Quinn’s home in Co. Cavan. Mr Quinn is a former billionaire and once Ireland’s richest man.

The spokesperson said, “Gardaí based in the Cavan/ Monaghan Garda Division carrying out an ongoing criminal investigation into alleged criminal activity in Cavan and wider border region have today executed a search warrant issued by a District Court Judge under the Section 10 of the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1997, at a domestic residence in County Cavan.

“No arrests have been made at this time.

Advertisement

“As this is an ongoing Criminal Investigation An Garda Síochána is not making any further comment.”