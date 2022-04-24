Fermanagh couple turn Halloween love into business

IN today’s modern society, Halloween is becoming as big of an event and celebration as the likes of Christmas and Easter.

Enniskillen couple, Jolene and Kevin McHugh, have set up their own business to specially design clothes and gear, handmade and designed especially for the Halloween festival.

Jolene explains that the Halloween theme is something that her and her husband Kevin, who is also a talented and highly regarded artist in Fermanagh, are really into.

“Myself and my husband Kevin have always lived with the everyday is Halloween approach and especially love the classic Universal Monster movies,” explains Jolene.

“Kevin is a mural and portrait artist and it is hard to get that across in your work when people want a painting of their granny!”

From their love of Halloween and the spooky season, Jolene and Kevin’s business, Hollow Hill Apparel, was born.

“Hollow Hill Apparel is an alternative clothing company with a passion for Halloween. We create original pieces of clothing and accessories for monster kids of all ages; from babies to adults.

“Hollow Hill was born with the focus purely on the land of Halloween where pumpkins and bats fill the streets.”

Together, the couple work closely to design the specially requested clothes.

“Kevin will bring our ideas to life and I print a lot of our merch [merchandise] in our home office, as well as running the online side of things.”

Hollow Hill Apparel has received worldwide recognition for their top-class creations and Jolene says that they have plans to build on their recent success.

“We have had great success both close to home and abroad with over 50% of our orders coming from the USA.”

“As the world is opening up once more, we are looking forward to attending shows and comic conventions to bring our wares to the public.

“Our latest collection “Lumber Jack’s” will be launched, halfway to Halloween, on April 30. Stay spooky!”

You can find out more about Hollow Hill Apparel by visiting their Facebook and Instagram profiles, or by searching the website on www.hollowhillapparel.com.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007