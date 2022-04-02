Fermanagh author launches new dystopian novel

By Rebecca McGirr

LOCAL Fermanagh author Teresa Godfrey, has recently launched her new dystopian novel which explores themes very close to current world events.

The novel ‘Wipe Out,’ takes places in the future after the world has been wiped out following a pandemic.

However, the novel was not written during the Covid 19 pandemic, in fact it played no part.

She said, ‘About five years ago I had written a first draft of it and I set it aside because I had other things to do because I also write poetry and short stories as well. Then when the pandemic hit a friend said to me remember that book you were thinking about writing you should get back to it because it is the ideal time for it.’

novel

Teresa describes her novel as action/adventure. She said, ‘People have said to me it is a page turner, you are not sort of drifting along waiting for something to happen because something is happening all the time.’ The book’s blurb describes a world where ‘family’ is an outlawed concept, friendships are forbidden and all procreation is artificial and government controlled.

Teresa said, ‘The main character is Hazel, a young woman in her 20s who is factory born and because of the society that she lives in she would be quite a cold, emotionally repressed character and its her story about how she develops into a person who begins to care about other people and discovers her own humanity.’

love

‘The story deals with our need to love and be loved and, ok you might impose all these laws on people forbidding them to have friendships or fall in love but they are going to do it anyway because you cannot stamp out love.’

Teresa is currently working on the sequel to the novel, which she said is the first part of a trilogy of works.

A launch of the book will be taking place in Blakes of the Hollow in Enniskillen at 7pm on the 28th April.

Teresa said, ‘There will be wine, canopies and good craic. I will be doing a reading and a couple of other writers will also be doing readings from their work.’

‘Wipe Out’ by Teresa Godfrey published by Roswell Press, an imprint of Sunbury Press, can be purchased on Amazon in a print and e-book format.

