Feely expecting ‘tough challenge’ from Donegal

By Mark McGoldrick

WHILE the Fermanagh forward line of Cian O’Brien, Kealan Fitzpatrick and Mattie McDermott stole all the headlines on Saturday evening for their clinical display, further down the pitch, another man was catching the eye for his steely performance – Lanty Feely.

Feely, a Devenish clubman, slotted in at full back on the minor team and was tasked with marshalling Down sharp-shooter Riain Magorrian.

The Fermanagh full-back put in a top notch performance, steeling up the Erne defence and providing a strong platform for the home side to build attacks from in Brewster Park.

Many of the supporters were surprised by the manner of their victory on Saturday evening, but it didn’t come as a surprise to Feely.

“We were quietly confident coming into the game and thankfully we performed on the day,” he claims.

“It was very pleasing to get the win, in front of a big crowd on our home ground.”

Fermanagh endured a tough league campaign in a pre-warm up for the Ulster Championship, and while the results didn’t go their way in the league, Feely feels it was perfect preparation for the Championship.

“We were delighted with the win after all the hard work that we have put in since we started training as a team.”

