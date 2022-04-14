+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAAEveryone’s talking about it

Everyone’s talking about it

Posted: 3:02 pm April 14, 2022

AHEAD of Saturday’s big game, we caught up with some Fermanagh fans to hear their thoughts on how they see the game going and how the Ernemen can hurt the All Ireland champions.

Lorraine McGoldrick, Derrygonnelly

I would love to see a Fermanagh win but I think that given the squad depth in Tyrone and previous experience, the odds are stacked against us.

Advertisement

Tyrone are blessed with great pace and quality all over the pitch and will be hoping to build from last year but I think their recent injuries and player walkouts won’t have helped their preparation.With Ryan Jones and Brandon Horan in midfield, they should give Tyrone plenty of trouble and Darragh McGurn, Ciaran Corrigan and Sean Quigley up front. My heart says Fermanagh, but my head says Tyrone.

Prediction – Tyrone

To read more predictions from Fermanagh fans… Subscribe to current edition

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:02 pm April 14, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA