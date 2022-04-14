Everyone’s talking about it

AHEAD of Saturday’s big game, we caught up with some Fermanagh fans to hear their thoughts on how they see the game going and how the Ernemen can hurt the All Ireland champions.

Lorraine McGoldrick, Derrygonnelly

I would love to see a Fermanagh win but I think that given the squad depth in Tyrone and previous experience, the odds are stacked against us.

Tyrone are blessed with great pace and quality all over the pitch and will be hoping to build from last year but I think their recent injuries and player walkouts won’t have helped their preparation.With Ryan Jones and Brandon Horan in midfield, they should give Tyrone plenty of trouble and Darragh McGurn, Ciaran Corrigan and Sean Quigley up front. My heart says Fermanagh, but my head says Tyrone.

Prediction – Tyrone

