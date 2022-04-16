Easter commemoration in Donagh this Sunday

FOR THE first time in three years Sinn Féin will hold an Easter Commemoration in Fermanagh.

This year’s ceremony, the first of its kind to be held in the county since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, will be held in Donagh on Easter Sunday.

This year’s event will be particularly poignant for many, marking the 50th anniversary of local man Louis Leonard, who was shot by loyalists while working late in his shop in Derrylin in 1972.

Louis was from Kieranmore, just outside Donagh, which is why the ceremony is being held in the village this year.

“Easter is an important time for Republicans. It gives us the opportunity to remember our Republican dead,” said a spokesman for Fermanagh Sinn Fein.

“This is our first public Easter Commemoration since 2019 and we are asking people from around Fermanagh to gather in Donagh on Easter Sunday at 3pm.”

The spokesman added, “2022 marks the 50th Anniversary of the death of Louis Leonard and that is why we are gathering in Donagh this year.

“The commemoration will end at the old graveyard where Louis Leonard is buried. Louis Leonard was aged 26 when he was killed by loyalists on the 15th December 1972.

“He was first and foremost a husband and father. Louis was also a strong community man, civil rights activist, GAA player with St Pat’s Donagh and Irish patriot.

“Fermanagh Sinn Féin calls on people to come out on Easter Sunday to remember all those who fought and died for Ireland, including Louis Leonard.”

The speaker at this year’s event will be Lisnaskea MLA Áine Murphy.

