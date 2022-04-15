Donnelly ready for formidable challenge

TWENTY-SIX years ago, 19 year-old Kieran Donnelly made his Ulster Championship debut for Fermanagh against Tyrone. The Brookeborough man lined out at wing half-forward that day but after helping keep the game competitive for a large part, they succumbed to a fairly heavy Tyrone beating down in Healy Park.

Memories of defeats at the hands of Tyrone are all too commonplace for Fermanagh players and their supporters. This Saturday night, it’s a chance to change that narrative.

People can write Fermanagh off ‘til the cows come home but that won’t impact on the Fermanagh manager’s mindset as he prepares for what he describes as “just another game”.

“You have to believe that you can (win) and that you can be competitive. You have to concentrate on your own strengths and have that confidence that you can bring your ‘A’ game and maximise yourself on the day. There’s no doubt they’re favourites and the fact they are All Ireland champions is unique and the fact they are coming to your back door.

“They’re like any team, they will have their weaknesses and we just have to simply keep possession and not give it away at key times and maximise our chances. It is a simple game, all the stats prove it- the team that converts their possession count to scores and gives away the least ball wins the game.

“Hopefully it’s enough to be in the hunt with them.

“The fact then we have home advantage will give you that wee extra boost.”

