Death threat against Mannok director

By Rebecca McGirr

IT is understood a fresh death threat has been issued against one of the five Mannok company directors.

According to a report in the Sunday Independent, it has been claimed the PSNI warned the director of the threat on his life a number of weeks ago. The PSNI said it could not comment.

A series of intimidating threats and attacks have taken place against company staff for more than a decade.

Since 2015, there has been over 70 incidents of violence aimed at the cross border firm’s property and staff, which culminated in the abduction and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings’ executive, Kevin Lunney, by a gang directed by the late border criminal Cyril McGuinness.

Three gang members were convicted and the investigation into other suspects linked to Mr Lunney’s abduction is ongoing.

The Independent has reported that a separate investigation led by two detectives in Monaghan has been focusing on “disputed claims over who carried out these attacks, and who financed them.”

The Garda team searched the offices of QuinnBet last year. Stephen Kelly, Quinn’s son-in-law and managing director said the firm didn’t know what the search related to, but was satisfied it didn’t relate to the business of QuinnBet.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent last year, Seán Quinn suggested gardaí may have searched QuinnBet “to see if they could find any strange transactions which they could link to Kevin Lunney’s abduction,.. but I don’t know about that.”

Seán Quinn denies any involvement in the attacks on Kevin Lunney and the company and called the 2019 abduction a “barbaric act.”

In an interview with The Irish News in November 2021 he said the campaign against Mannok’s directors had only caused harm to him and his family.