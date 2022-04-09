+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineCuilcagh geopark shows solidarity with Ukraine
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Cuilcagh
The popular Cuilcagh Mountain Boardwalk

Cuilcagh geopark shows solidarity with Ukraine

Posted: 12:38 pm April 9, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH’S world famous geopark has joined with its fellow UNESCO geoparks across Europe in calling for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.
The Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark, which was the first cross-border geopark in the world and was formerly called the Marble Arch Caves Global Geopark, recently published the joint statement to its website calling for peace among nations.
The local geopark was joined by the three other cross-border geoparks in Hungary and Slovakia, Germany and Poland, and Austria in Slovenia, which make up Trans-National UNESCO Global Geoparks Forum, in making the call for peace.
“We, the members of the Trans-National UNESCO Global Geoparks Forum have successfully extended the hand of friendship across our national borders of our eight European countries,” it stated.
“Each of our countries has experienced the horror of war so it is important that we, as cross-border geoparks, bring together people from our different nations to promote mutual understanding and to create shared benefits for our communities.
“One of the functions of geoparks is to highlight the importance of geology to the life and environment of the earth. Geology and nature do not recognise political borders so we work closely with colleagues in many countries around the world, including Ukraine and Russia.
“It is not just rocks, not just geology that connects us. Friendship, respect and goodwill are what really connect us.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:38 pm April 9, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA