Charities’ funding loss as Enniskillen 10k cancelled

FERMANAGH charities and runners alike have been left disappointed and dismayed at the cancellation of the Enniskillen 10k.

The local Council recently announced that, due to falling numbers in pre-pandemic years and difficulties securing a safe route for a return of the popular event, there would be no Enniskillen 10k taking place this year.

This June was to be the first time the race had taken place since 2019 due to Covid, and not only were local runners looking forward to getting back out for the annual event, but local charities were also looking forward to the return of the much-needed fundraising boost it always brought.

With the Council announcing it is exploring the possibility of creating either a half or full marathon event for Fermanagh in future, it appears the cancellation is not a one-off either, and has been shelved indefinitely.

At a recent meeting of the Council’s regeneration and community committee a Council official said prior to the pandemic the event had seen its number greatly reduced, dropping by half between 2009 and 2019. They said this was probably due to the increase in popularity of more localised events by local clubs.

The official said the Council had explored a number of possibilities, and had opted to support local clubs and groups instead of running the 10k.

