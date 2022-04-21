+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Jon Armstrong and Brian Hoy claimed the Rally3 honours in the second round of the European Rally Championship in the Azores.

Armstrong and Hoy hope to extend WRC lead in Croatia

Posted: 10:03 am April 21, 2022

By Mark McGoldrick

JON Armstrong and Brian Hoy head to Croatia this weekend in a bid to continue their winning form and extend their lead at the top of the Junior WRC standings.

In mid-March, Armstrong and Hoy produced a faultless rally in Sweden, navigating the snowy conditions to take the top spot in the WRC standings by nine points, ahead of Finland’s Lauri Joona and Mikael Korhonen.

Since then, the Fermanagh duo took part in a one-off European Rally Championship round in Azores Rally, winning ERC3 round.

This weekend’s destination, Croatia, is a happy hunting ground for Armstrong.

He won his first Rally4 there last year and he is looking forward to getting back out on the tarmac.

“I’m looking forward to going back to Croatia again, it was a really good event for me last year,” said Armstrong.

“That was my first ever Junior WRC victory and it seems much longer than a year ago.

“Croatia Rally is a very demanding event, completely different to other asphalt rallies.

“There is a lot of time to be made if you take risks so we will try to get an early feel for the conditions and take it from there.”

The last time that Armstrong was in Croatia he was driving a Ford Fiesta Rally4 car, but this weekend he will be in a for-wheel-drive Rally3.

He feels that the setup of the new car will suit the Croatian circuit.

