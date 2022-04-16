+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAAA victory would be very sweet for Treacy
The Treacy family. Back; Oisin. Front from left; Aoife, Monica (Coco), Aaron, Oran and Ger Treacy.

A victory would be very sweet for Treacy

Posted: 9:01 am April 16, 2022
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

FIRST and foremost, Ger Treacy is a Fermanagh man. A Fermanagh man living in Tyrone but there’s no question that his roots are firmly embedded in Fermanagh GAA.

On Saturday night, you’ll find him on the sideline with Kieran Donnelly and not for the first time.

Back in 2011, Treacy was part of Peter Canavan’s backroom team alongside Donnelly and Niall Smyth, and bar Canavan, the band is back together!

Advertisement

Asked why he got back involved, Treacy simply says;

“Two words– Kieran Donnelly.

“I suppose, added to that is my passion for Fermanagh GAA. However, I hadn’t intended being back or being involved and it never crossed my mind I suppose until Kieran was appointed. I have been friendly with Kieran for 20 years, maybe longer, like 25 years.”

Ger Treacy’s involvement goes beyond the team, he is the Club Eirne chairman too, as well as chairman of his own club, Beragh Red Knights and his ‘day job’ as Project Manager with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs brings with it a huge workload.

Despite this, the Garrison native wholeheartedly committed to the Fermanagh cause once more;

“I have plenty on my plate” admits Ger, “but Kieran wanted me to be a part of the team. He felt that I could bring a lot to the management team and he didn’t take no for an answer. I suppose it is a privilege to be involved with your county, so I gave in and agreed to give him a shot out at it and I am glad that I did.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:01 am April 16, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA