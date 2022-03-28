Unipork retail park set for green light!

AFTER a long, protracted planning process it appears the planned leisure and retail development at the old Unipork site in Enniskillen will be going ahead.

After the local Council granted permission for the development last summer, following a close vote in the planning committee, the the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) placed what is known as a ‘holding order’ on the decision to green light to the proposed multi-million pound development, plans for which include shops, a bowling alley, a hotel and cinema.

This holding order prevented elected members from signing off on the planning permission for the development until the Department had conducted a review.

The Herald can now reveal that the Department has decided not to take this review any further, after finding no issues with the local planning process.

“After careful consideration the Department has decided that is not necessary for the application LA/10/2019/1392/F to be referred (‘called in’) to it for determination,” said chief planner Angus Kerr in a letter that was due to be delivered to the Council’s planning committee today (Monday).

“The Department is of the view that this application does not raise issues of such importance that their impact is considered to extend to a regional or sub-regional level and the circumstances of this case are not exceptional such as to render the use of my Department’s ‘call in’ power.”

The Department has told the Council it can now “continue to process the application accordingly” and the matter was due to be discussed at the Council’s reconvened planning committee meeting today at the Grange in Omagh.

