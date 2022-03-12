Ulster decider to be all-Enniskillen affair

Enniskillen Royal Grammar and Erne Integrated College run out in the Girls Schools Cup at Ravenhill two years ago.

It will be an all-Enniskillen affair in this year’s X7s Ulster Schools’ Senior Girls Final.

The final, which is to be held at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast, on March 22 will be contested by Enniskillen Royal Grammar School and Erne Integrated College.

The two local sides earned their place in the final when they both went unbeaten in their pool stages.

Advertisement

The final will be a repeat of the head-to-head from two years ago when Enniskillen Royal Grammar emerged victorious, following a keenly contested match, with a 12-10 score line.

An equally tight match is predicted for this season’s decider.

Erne Integrated, with six of their current squad having featured in the final two years ago, they have an experienced side and will be hoping that their powerful trio of Ulster Under 18 players – Cora Balfour, Sophie Barrett and Moya Hill will give them the edge.

Enniskillen Royal, for their part, are the reigning champions and will be in no mood to relinquish the trophy. The wide-open spaces at the home of Ulster Rugby will suit their high tempo running game.

Both sides, will go on to compete in the All-Ireland Schools Finals Day in Dublin on April 6 where they will be up against the best two schools’ sides from Leinster, Munster and Connacht.