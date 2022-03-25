Tributes paid to ‘unique and wonderful’ Bob

TRIBUTES have been paid to 33-year-old Robert James ‘Bob’ Doogan, who was laid to rest in Enniskillen on Tuesday.

Mr Doogan passed away suddenly at Carnmore Lodge on the Cornagrade Road on Friday past. Since the weekend, friends and family have been telling of their “absolute shock” at the death of the young father-of-two, who has been described as “a character” and a hard worker.

The son of Geoff and Jill Doogan and father to Ella and Jessie, the Enniskillen man was buried in the adjoining churchyard following a funeral service at Rossory Parish Church on Tuesday. He will be sorely missed by his family, including sister Lisa and grandparents Jim and Angel, his friend Louise, and his wide circle of extended family and friends.

Hundreds have taken to social media to offer their support for the Doogan family, while those close to him have been posting their own personal tributes to the 33-year-old.

Friend and cousin Diane Doogan spoke of her shock at the passing of the man she called her best friend and who she was “a legend.”

“I still disbelieve you’re gone, I am waiting on you to text me back, ” said Ms Doogan. “I’ll deeply miss our daily snaps, I’ll miss having you there to phone to cry, to laugh, to complain. I’ll miss all of it. I’ll cherish everyday we spent together.”

Sympathising with his parents, partner and children, Ms Doogan added, “Robert James Doogan you’ve had the most special part to play in my life and I’ll love you, laugh and cry about our memories until I’m with you laughing again.”

Friend Blane Alexander Bailey said Mr Doogan’s death was a “tragedy that has me lost for words.”

“Where do I even being to start when reflecting on the life and craic of Bob Doogan,” Mr Bailey posted to Facebook.

Passing his deepest sympathy to the Doogan family, Mr Bailey concluded by “simply saying thank you Bob for the unique and wonderful person and mate you were lad.”

Police attended the scene of Mr Doogan’s death on Friday. While no further details were released regarding the officers’ attendance at the scene, foul play is not believed to be suspected.

