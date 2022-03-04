Sky’s the limit for young Mount Lourdes journalists

Julian Fowler, South West Reporter for BBC NI, visiting Mount Lourdes Grammar School in Enniskillen to meet students Georgia Mulligan and Maeve Mooney who are taking part in the John Schofield Trust e-mentoring scheme. Also welcoming him to the school were Mrs. Sinead Cullen, Principal of Mount Lourdes Grammar School (left) and Ms. Sarah Saunderson, teacher of English and Drama (right).

‘NOTEBOOKS at the ready’ for Mount Lourdes Grammar School, Enniskillen, which was selected as the first school across the entire North take part in a journalist mentoring programme linking students with reporters from the BBC, ITN and Sky News.

In a new partnership between the Enniskillen school and the John Schofield Trust, aspiring journalists from Year 13 will take on individual mentoring designed to diversify newsrooms and give young people an insight into the world of media.

Five students from the A Level English Literature course at Mount Lourdes will take part in a ten-week programme and liaise with established and successful journalists.

Julian Fowler from BBC NI, who is involved in the mentoring recently mentors student Georgia Mulligan, recently visited the school to speak with Georgia Mulligan who he is now mentoring as part of the scheme and also Maeve Mooney, who is mentored by a journalist from Sky News.

In relation to the new ten-week scheme, Sinead Cullen, Principal explained, “I am delighted that students from Mount Lourdes can be part of this exciting partnership with the John Schofield Trust and have the opportunity to develop the knowledge and skills to potentially have a career in journalism in the future.

“I would also like to acknowledge the significant work done by Sarah Saunderson, teacher of English and Drama, in establishing the partnership.”

On completion of the ten-week scheme, the students involved will become John Schofield Trust Junior Fellows,a title which they can take forward and use on university applications and CVs for future job opportunities, as well as taking advantage of the network of journalists involved in the Trust.